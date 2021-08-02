Margaret Elaine Fure

FARIBAULT — Margaret Elaine, of Faribault, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the age of 95 years.
Funeral services will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston.
Visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Margaret Elaine was born on July 10, 1926, in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Nordahl and Mabel (Nelson) Nelson. She attended elementary school in London, graduated from Lyle High School in 1944 and graduated from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, in 1948 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies and Physical Education. She taught in Springfield, Edgerton, Boyd and Browerville. On July 24, 1949, she married Wilmer F. Fure in Glenville, Minnesota. They spent their first 7 years in Chatfield where Craig William and John Alan were born. Then they moved to Boyd in 1956, Edgerton in 1957, Clarkfield in 1961, Long Prairie in 1965 and Sauk Rapids in 1972. Bill retired in 1984 and after spending many years in Sauk Rapids and Mission, Texas, they moved to Faribault in 2004. They have lived happily in Cardinal Pointe ever since.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Craig William of Faribault and John Alan of Albert Lea; her brother, Lloyd C. Nelson of Owatonna; sisters in law, Caroline (Aswegan) Nelson of Sauk Rapids and Berdell E. T. (Fure) Trytten of Wells; many much loved nephews and nieces and more than a few close friends that call her mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nordahl H. and Mabel E. (Nelson) Nelson of London; her husband of nearly 70 years (Bill) Wilmer F. Fure; her infant brother, Stanley B. Nelson; brothers, David E. Nelson of St. Cloud and Edgar N. (and Shirley M. (Bird)) Nelson of Red Wing; sister in law, LaVine E. (Nelson) Nelson of Owatonna; her infant daughter at birth; her daughter in law, Reverend Louisa M. (Goplen) Fure; and nine of ten in laws and their spouses on the Fure side of the family.
Craig and John would like to thank Allina Home Hospice that made it possible for Mom to live at home in comfort during these challenging times.
