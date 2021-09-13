Nathaniel Fisher

FARIBAULT — Nathaniel T. Fisher, age 33, of Faribault died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday for one half hour prior to the service.
Nathaniel T., the son of Kari Fisher and Michael O'Neil was born on September 7, 1988, in Faribault. He graduated from the Minnesota State Academy of the Blind. He was employed by FCR - Faribault. Nate loved Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and all chocolate candy; music; being outside and his favorite color was blue.
He is survived by his mother, Kari Seeley of Northfield; three siblings, Kim Jantzen of Kingman, AZ, Michael (and Sarah) Fisher of Gaylord and Stephanie Fisher of Northfield; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; many caregivers and friends at Unity House #3 and Unity House.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael O'Neil; his stepfather, Todd Seeley; and his grandparents.