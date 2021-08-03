Margaret Knish

FARIBAULT — MARGARET E. KNISH, age 92, of Faribault, formerly of Morristown, died on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Pleasant Manor in Faribault.
Born on April 10, 1929, in Owatonna to Norbert and Christine (Rysavy) Langr. Margaret grew up south of Owatonna where she attended country school through 8th grade. She attended Owatonna High School, graduating with the class of 1947. On May 23, 1957, Margaret was united in marriage to Jerome Knish at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. They made their home on the Knish Family Farm south of Morristown where they farmed side by side until their retirement in 1988, moving to town in 1989. Together they shared 55 years of marriage before Jerome passed away on June 23, 2012.
Outside of working alongside her husband on the farm, Margaret worked at the bank in Hope and Owatonna before she was married. She enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, hosting get togethers with family and friends, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and was a wonderful baker. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville where she was active with the CCW.
Margaret is survived by her children: Robert (Mary) Knish of Morristown, and Marilyn (Bruce) Nelson of Blooming Prairie; five grandchildren: Valerie Knish of Waseca, Brandon Knish of Mankato, Breanna Knish of Owatonna, Blake Nelson of Blooming Prairie, and Colin Nelson of Blooming Prairie. She is also survived by her brother-in-law: William Tumbleson of Halstead, KS; sister-in-law: Phyllis Langr of Austin, Grace Langr of Mankato, Clare Langr of Des Moines, IA; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings: Edmond (Mary Francis) Langr, Jerome Langr, Francis Langr, Bernard Langr, Donald Langr, and Dolores Tumbleson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville with Fr. John Powers as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.