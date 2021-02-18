FARIBAULT — Jason M. Jacobson, age 47, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Jason Mark Jacobson was born on April 17, 1973 in Detroit Lakes, MN to John and Antoinette (Colonna) Jacobson. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1992. Jason worked alongside his father at Basher's Sports Bar & Grill for many years. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, country music, and watching old time movies.
He is survived by his siblings, John (Kari) Jacobson, Jennifer (Greg) Starkson, and Jamie Jacobson; half siblings, Patrick (LeAnn) Jacobson and Jody Storebo; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Antoinette; paternal grandparents, Lorentz and Estelle Jacobson; maternal grandparents, Louis and Joyce Colonna; and special uncle, Geno Colonna.
Private family graveside services will be held at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com