BLOOMING PRAIRIE — JoAnn Leona Donkers, age 78, of Blooming Prairie, formerly of Faribault and Golden Valley, died on Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus, Rochester.

