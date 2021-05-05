LA CROSSE, WI — Ione C. Gohlike, age 61 of La Crosse, WI and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center after a three year illness.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Tim Norris officiating. Interment will be held at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Ione's obituary page.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
