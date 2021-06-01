Donald T. Vogelsberg

GENEVA — Donald T. "Don" Vogelsberg, age 90, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.
He was born December 29, 1930 in Faribault, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Voegel) Vogelsberg.
Don proudly served his country during the Korean War in the Air Force.
Don's career of a tool and die maker began at Josten's in Minnesota. Morgan's in St. Charles brought him and his family to Illinois. He ended his career at St. Charles Stamping when he retired December 29, 1995
One of his career highlights was creating the moon medallion when we landed on the moon on July 20, 1969.
Don's love of travel started early, he built his first 2 camping trailers when his children were young and they traveled the United States every summer. He then he graduated to Motor homes and loved to winter in warmer climates.
His greatest past time was spending time with his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Bruni (Schaffer-Parker); children Nancy (James) Gray of Minnesota, Susan (Rick) Hallbauer of Naperville, and Mark Vogelsberg of Maryland; grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) LeMay, Megan (Mike) Bressler, Laura (Steve) Pirano, Dan (Lindsey) Hallbauer, and Olivia, Jackson, and Sam Vogelsberg; great-grandchildren Isabella and Joseph Pirano, Madelyn Hallbauer, and Brynlee LeMay; brothers John (Donna) and Thomas (Mary) Vogelsberg both of Minnesota; also survived by Bruni's children Gordon (Mary) Parker of Florida, Pamela (Craig) Shodeen of Geneva, Briana (Dan) Jakiela of Wonder Lake, and Nichole (Johnny) Baird of McHenry; Bruni's grandchildren Phoebe, Kayla, Samantha (Nathan) Zoch, Maegan (Brian) Kinane, Ashley, Dakota (Claire), Alexsa ( Tony ) Gerbauer, Vaughn Jakiela, and Parker and Dalton Baird; Don and Bruni's great-grandchildren Owen, Andrew, Seamus, Marlowe, Ronan, Killian, Willa, Mischelle, and Robert; and many other dear relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, first wife Geraldine (Schmitz) in 1996, grandson Hunter Shodeen, and great grandchild Kinsley LeMay.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Route 38), Geneva.
Friends and family are kindly asked to gather Friday, June 4 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Charles Warren Celebrant.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Fox Valley Hands of Hope, 200 Whitfield Drive, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or the Illinois Veterans Home, 1015 Oconor Avenue, Lasalle, Illinois 61301 would be appreciated.
For information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.