FARIBAULT — Kenneth G. Eul, age 86, of Fort Meyers Beach, FL, and formerly of Faribault, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by family.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
Kenneth Gordon was born on August 2, 1935, to Werner and Ruth (Pofahl) Eul in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army. Ken married Judy Johnson on May 17, 1958, in Faribault. He was formerly employed by Dusek's Bakery in Faribault and K&S SuperValu in Decorah, IA; he owned Rosemount Bakery and Apple Valley Bakery; and later worked at Rexam Plastics in Lakeville, Northfield Golf Club and Key West Express. Ken was an active member of American Legion, VFW and Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his children, Kim (Grace), Craig (Liz) and Jeff (Stacy) Eul all of Rosemount; grandsons, Chad (Chelsey), Scott (Jordan), Cory (Samantha), Matt (Lexie), Danny Eul (Chase Werkhoven); granddaughter, Megan (Jason) Burdick; great grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Addison, Cameron, Logan, Blake, Britton and Makenna; siblings, Marlene Finger, Shirley Johnson, Werner "Butch" (Judi) Eul; sister-in-law, Nancy Forster and Ken's partner, Audrey Steigauf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Werner and Ruth; wife, Judy and brother, Jerry Eul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Moose Lodge #964 of Fort Meyers Beach, FL.