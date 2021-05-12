LONSDALE — Donald Henry Ross, age 88 of Lonsdale, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 7, 2021 at District One Hospital, Faribault. Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Donald had a strong work ethic and took his responsibilities seriously. Donald enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, gardening and playing cards. Both his family and his faith were very important to him.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Matthew D. Lane officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
Visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Donald Henry, the son of Henry and Lillian (Nelson) Ross, was born August 7, 1932 in Northfield. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Donald married LaVern Baldy on January 5, 1963 in Minneapolis. He was a lifelong farmer in Forest Township, served 27 years at Forest Township Board Supervisor; served as an Elder at Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault and did carpentry work. Donald built his own home with the help of his dad and brother.
He is survived by his wife, LaVern of Lonsdale; children, Debra (and Dale) Kittlesen of Faribault, John Ross of Lonsdale, James (and Shari) Ross of Cedar Rapids, IA and Peter Ross of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Jimmy, Cai and Jadon Kittlesen, Jacob and Sydney Ross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lillian and a brother, Lloyd.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.