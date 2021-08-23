FARIBAULT — Brenda Ida Elthon of Faribault, MN, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Faribault on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Jeff Sandgren, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be at church for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Brenda was born in Faribault on July 27, 1958, to Ervin and Delores (Wunderlich) Boyer. A graduate of Faribault High School, Brenda went on to receive degrees in Management, Finance, Industrial Relations and Economics from MN State University, Mankato, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She was united in marriage to Dwight Elthon on June 28, 1980, in Faribault, where the couple lived and raised their family. Brenda was employed by Norwest Corporation/Wells Fargo Bank for over eighteen years and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for more than twenty-two years. Brenda loved traveling, camping, and especially spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorites was relaxing on the beach in Mexico with family, Scott and Jill and a good book. She was notorious for planning her next vacation before returning home from the current one.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dwight; two children, Justin (Crystal) Elthon of Cottage Grove, MN, and Serena (Tom) Oelfke of Lakeville, MN; one brother, Bryce Boyer of Faribault; two grandchildren, Ava Elthon and Jack Elthon; and stepfather Ken DuChene.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials in Brenda's name may be directed to Mayo Clinic Multiple Myeloma Research.
