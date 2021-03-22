FARIBAULT — Kenneth G. Diercks, age 95, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at District One Hospital in Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., March 27, 2021, at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN, with the Reverend Thomas Smith officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue, MN.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault, with a time of sharing to follow. A visitation will also be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Owatonna, MN, for one hour prior to the memorial service.
Kenneth George, the son of George and Mabel (Richter) Diercks was born in Goodhue, MN on November 26, 1925. Ken graduated from Goodhue High School in 1944, then attended Minneapolis Business College in Minneapolis for 2 years, but eventually went to work for his Uncle Marl in the meat cutting business in Goodhue. The meat-cutting vocation took Ken to the Red Owl Grocery Store in Owatonna, MN. During this time he met a young farm girl at the Oak Center Dance Hall near Mazeppa, MN, by the name of Melva Oelkers. Ken and Melva were married on May 25, 1952, in Mazeppa, then bought a trailer and set up house in Owatonna. Ken's Uncle Marl bought a store in Zumbrota, MN, and got Ken to bring his new wife and trailer to come back and work for him there. In Zumbrota, Ken and Melva built a new house. Son Bruce came along in 1954 and daughter Cindy in 1957. After Uncle Marl sold the store, Ken took a job as a meat-cutter at the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault MN. The Diercks family packed up for the move from Zumbrota in the summer of 1964. They shed a few tears saying good-bye to grandpas, grandmas, and friends, and took what seemed like a cross-country move, 30 miles to Faribault. Ken thoroughly enjoyed the job at MSAD, and was there until he retired in 1987. Ken and Melva were avid swing dancers and would travel across southern Minnesota to find a dance. Big Band was their favorite music. After retirement and in between dances, they did some vacation traveling to see family, places, and landmarks. Ken and Melva celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2002, and Melva passed away of a brain tumor in 2003. Ken's later years were spent quietly at his home, where he enjoyed listening to music, reading, and watching TV. He always enjoyed visits from family and friends and, until COVID, he never missed church on Sunday. Ken was an active and faithful supporter of God's work on the earth through his church. When asked, he would state, "By faith (in Jesus) alone, are ye saved".
Ken is survived by two children, Bruce (and Heather) Diercks of Faribault and Cindy (and Jeffrey) Engstrom of Chaska, ten grandchildren: Sara, David, Michael, and Anna, Havilah, Judah, Josiah Marieka, Kira & Joshua and five great-grandchildren: Aiden, Madisen & Lillian, and Brandt & Luke.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Melva, and his sister, Virginia Rehder.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Owatonna.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.