Patricia (Armbruster) Purfeerst Jean

FARIBAULT — Patricia Jean Armbruster Purfeerst, 65, left this world on Monday, March 15, 2021 to be with her Lord, our Savior. She died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Born July 6, 1955 in Austin, Minnesota to Morris and Betty Armbruster. She grew up in Redwood Falls, MN, graduating from Redwood Falls High School in 1974.
Patricia lived a full life with her beloved family and her many friends. She was married four times. Oct 7, 1974 to Lawrence Richard Gehrke who fathered her three boys, Jesse, Jeremy, and Tony. They divorced in 1981. She later married James LeRoy Burke. They were together for more than ten years before marrying in May of 1989, James passed away from cancer in November of the same year. Patricia then married Joseph Eugene Purfeerst on September 13, 2003.
Joe was the love of her life and they shared in many adventures together. The two enjoyed their time together camping and many trips around the world with family and friends. They had the opportunity to visit Jamaica, Hawaii, Dominican Republic, and Mexico multiple times and wintered in the south Florida area for many years.
Not only did Patricia enjoy her travels but also she loved reading, arts and crafts, fishing, cooking and baking many treats for her family. She especially loved caring for her pets throughout her life. Patricia also enjoyed gardening and taking photos of life's simple joys. Patricia enjoyed playing softball, pool, and bowling in her life as well, but nothing compared to the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. She can still be heard saying, "Just be kind."
Patricia worked in many industries, from earning a photo technology degree, to her boiler license. She most enjoyed working at Twiehoff Gardens, and the times she volunteered with her church. Patricia was also very involved with the American Red Cross and spent a month in the Florida Keys assisting with hurricane Katrina clean-up efforts.
Pat was diagnosed and suffered from COPD since 2005. Joe and her youngest son, Tony were her primary caregivers.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Morris Armbruster in 1998, Betty Armbruster in 2009, her first husband Larry Gehrke in 2008, and her second husband, James Burke in 1989.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Joe Purfeerst, sons, Jesse (Amanda) Armbruster, Jeremy (Samantha) Gehrke, and Tony Gehrke; stepchildren, David (Kim) Purfeerst, Ashley (Jon) Meyers, and Alex (Hailey) Purfeerst; sister, Mary Jo (John) Giefer; niece, Heather Armbruster and nephew, Michael Giefer.
She was blessed with eight grandchildren who she loved more than life itself, Shauna, Kyle, McKayla, Wyatt, Hanna, Luke, Jackson, and Logan.
A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers and memorials the family wishes for donations to be made to The Rice County Humane Society, 4th Avenue United Methodist Church, or Allina Hospice.
