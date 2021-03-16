SHIELDSVILLE — Evelyn Trcka, age 102 of Shieldsville passed away peacefully on Thursday March 4, 2021 at Pleasant Manor in Faribault. Visitation will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 from 3 - 7 pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Shieldsville and will continue Tuesday morning 9:30 - 11 am. Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11 am with Fr. Thomas Niehaus officiating. Interment will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville.
Evelyn was born on May 11, 1918 in Lonsdale to Albert and Rose (Flicek) Ceplecha. Evelyn was united in marriage to Alois Trcka on June 29, 1937 at the church of the Most Holy Redeemer in Montgomery. Evelyn is survived by her son Elgin Trcka of Shieldsville, son-in-law Keith Archambault (Karen), grandsons Dan (Kristi) of Owatonna, Scott (Melia) Archambault of Waconia, Ryan (Rachael) of Lakeville, sister-in-law Barbara Ceplecha. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Alois, daughter Sharon Archambault, brothers Leonard, Marvin and sister Margaret.