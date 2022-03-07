FARIBAULT — Marlys A. Maas, age 90, of Faribault, MN, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault.
Marlys Ann Degen, the eldest child of Adolph and Lucille (Sanborn) Degen, was born at St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault. She grew up on the family dairy farm with her grandparents and parents, attended country school, and graduated from Faribault High School in 1949. Marlys attended Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa and Faribault Technical College where she obtained a Licensed Practical Nurse degree in 1970.
Marlys married James J. Maas on January 25,1951. They attended country school together, bought 37 acres and raised their seven children in Cannon City Township, Faribault. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Jim passed away in 2002.
Marlys worked as an LPN at Pleasant Manor for 25 years. She also served on and chaired the Faribault Senior Center Board (Buckham West), volunteered at the Clothes Closet and Immaculate Conception Church in support of her community. She was an avid reader, coffee drinker, bird identifier and wildlife watcher, seamstress, card player, financial manager, proud investor, and family life coordinator. She enjoyed traveling and learning about each community's history, especially the time spent in Arizona. Marlys cheered for the Twins, the Vikings, the Falcons, the Twin Lakers, and any sports teams of her grand and great grandchildren.
Marlys is survived by her children: Lynda (Jim) Boudreau, Tom (Sharon) Maas, Steve (Heidi) Maas, Cindy (Doug) Delesha, Marilee (Buck) DeGroot, Jen (Rick) Degner, and Becky (Erik) Girvan. Her grandchildren: Amy (Jason) Severson, Mandy Barnes, Adam (Maria) Boudreau, Kelly (John) Hayes, Brian (Kelli) Maas, Jess (Josh) Boese, Matt (Alison) Maas, Stacy (David) Drees, Missy (Brian) Felton, Zack Maas, Hailie Maas, Greg (Terra) Boyd, Wendy Boyd, Miranda (Shannon) Schornack, Emily DeGroot, Lauren (Kyle) Hubert, Lindsay Degner, Jonah and Aevan Girvan. Great grandchildren: Karlee, Kendal, and Kyler Severson, Brady Barnes, Bella and Gabrielle Boudreau, Amelia, Patrick, Greta, and Lucy Hayes, Liam and Olivia Maas, Max and Naomi Maas, Duke Drees, Eddie and Joey Felton, Linley Maas, Abigail (Aidan) Guthrie, Hannah Reis, and Aricin Embretson, Alexandra and Holden Boyd, Jack and James Schornack, and great-great grandson Macklin Guthrie, siblings, Louade Degen, Lois (Don) Hanson, Delite (Charles) Beatty, Sharon Soukup, and Gary (Judy) Degen, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded by her parents, her husband James, grandson James DeGroot, brother-in-law Roger Soukup, and sister-in-law Elaine Degen.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Milestone and Brighton Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Marlys. Memorials may be designated to Buckham West or Oak Ridge Cemetery in memory of Marlys.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault and on Friday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com