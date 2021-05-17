ELYSIAN, MN — Jean Ann Reuvers, age 54, of Elysian, MN passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN following an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, MN. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday for one hour prior to services at the church. Private interment will be held at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Jean's obituary page.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Jean's parish, Divine Mercy.
Arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
Jean was born on April 13, 1967 in Faribault, MN to Thomas and Betty (Michel) Reuvers. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1986. From 2009 until her hospitalization in early 2021, she was a resident of Elysian.
Spending time taking care of animals was one of Jean's greatest joys, along with helping her dad on the family dairy farm. She was also active in 4H in her youth, with the Twin Lakes Club of Rice County. As a breast cancer survivor, Jean looked forward to walking with dear friends on the Caron Connection Relay for Life Team each year to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. She enjoyed all things having to do with horses, as well as playing bingo, creating art, and going out to eat with family and friends.
She is survived by her loving mother, Betty Reuvers of Faribault; brother Michael (Cindi) Reuvers of Fountain Hills, AZ; sisters, Joanne Reuvers of Rochester, Janelle (Joel) Ross of Lonsdale, and Julie Reuvers of St. Paul; ten nieces and nephews; four great nieces and nephews; two uncles; one aunt; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Reuvers, just 15 months ago.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the Intensive Care Unit at Abbott-Northwestern for the excellent care provided to Jean in her final days.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.