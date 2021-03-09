FARIBAULT — Nancy M. Bastyr, age 62 of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her home.
Nancy Marie, the daughter of Reynold and Leona (Rosival) Bastyr was born on February 16, 1959 in New Prague, MN. She was raised in Montgomery, MN and they later moved to Faribault. She attended Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf and graduated with the class of 1978. Following high school, she attended the Faribault Technical College. Nancy worked for over 20 years at Faribault Foods, retiring in 2019. Nancy was a very likeable person that everyone loved once they met her. She was quiet in her own way and never wanted to bother others. She was close with her mother and they did many things together. Nancy was very involved with the deaf community and really blossomed with the age of social media and text messaging making it easy to communicate with others. Nancy enjoyed attending and being involved as a member of the Board of Directors with the Deaf Life Church, under the wings of River Valley Church, in Faribault. She also enjoyed attending deaf community retreats and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Jason (Jackie) Bastyr of Owatonna, MN; by three grandchildren, Steven, Drew and Jenn; by her siblings, Jayne (Tom) Spooner and Kevin Bastyr, both of Faribault and by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
