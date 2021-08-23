HINES — Dennis Joseph Caron died unexpectedly in Bemidji on August 17th, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Georgianna (Georgy) Caron; daughter Kasey (Cory) David, son, Cory (Sara) Caron, grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Herda, Cortney Ozmun, Serena David, Isaac Caron, Andrew Caron and Luke Caron; great grandchildren, Stella, Olivia, and Bennett Herda. Also survived by three sisters, Theresa (Lyle) Hoaglund, Kathy (Butch) Schwartz, and Debbie Olson; one brother Duane Caron; sister-in-law Delores Caron; brother-in-law, Larry Borst and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfrid and Jessie; two brothers, Roland (Pat) Caron and George Caron; one sister, Janice Borst, one brother-in-law, John Olson.
Dennis (aka Country Joe) was born in Faribault, MN, on September 4, 1951. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1969. He was married to Pamela Dillon in 1973. They resided in Faribault MN where they raised their two children, Kasey and Cory until their divorce in 1987.
Dennis married Georgy in 1993. They resided in Faribault until Dennis retired in 2017. In 2008 Dennis and Georgy purchased property on Blackduck Lake where they built their retirement home. With the help of family, the home was completed in 2017. Dennis and Georgy retired there and were blessed with four wonderful years enjoying their life dream. Dennis enjoyed his love of carpentry by completing all of the beautiful woodwork inside the home, gardening, running his Kubota tractor, fishing, hunting and four wheeling. He looked forward to family gatherings and celebrations at their "cabin".
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date in Faribault, MN.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com