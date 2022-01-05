Delores Alice Strasser

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&