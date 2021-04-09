WARSAW — Diane M. (Martin) Barta, age 71, of Warsaw, died on April 6, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Funeral services will be held at the Congregational Church of Faribault, United Church of Christ, on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Susan Lester, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. and also on Monday for one hour prior to the service at the the church.
Diane M., the daughter of Russell and Viola (Headline) Martin, was born on February 25, 1950 in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1968. She married Greg Barta on May 6, 1989 in Faribault. She was formerly employed by Shattuck St. Mary's School and Control Data, both of Faribault, RYT-Way of Northfield and C&S Vending of Faribault. Diane's hobbies included riding her horse, coffee with girlfriends, and traveling and showing the nostalgia dragster with her husband. She was a member of the Cannon Valley Saddle Club for over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband, Greg; one brother, Doug Martin of Squaw Lake; her mother-in-law, Delores Barta of Faribault; sisters and brother-in-law Terry Barta (and special friend Deb White) of Faribault, Connie (and Curt) Barnier of Elk River, Mary (and Steve) Hokanson of Spring Lake Township, Ann Barta of Jacksonville, FL and Lori (and Steve) Joergensen of McKinney, TX; other relatives include nieces and nephews, Tammy (and Shawn) (Martin) Murphy and their children, Grady and Remy, Ali Hokanson, Jon Hokanson, Wyatt Barnier, Ryan Barnier, Angie Joergenson, Jenna Joergenson and Andrew Joergenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Viola Martin; her father-in-law, Lawrence Barta; and one nephew, Adam Martin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Buckham West, American Cancer Society or an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.
