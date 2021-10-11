FARIBAULT — Peggy M. Olson, age 81, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN with her family at her side.
Peggy Marie Etherton was born on December 31, 1939, in Owatonna, MN to William Howard and Bessie Rose (Westlund) Etherton. She attended Owatonna High School and graduated with the class of 1958. After high school she began working at Federated Mutual Insurance Company in Owatonna. During this time, she would meet a farmer, Milton Olson, and they would marry on November 17, 1962. Peggy's high school plans where to be an airline hostess. They would have been married for 59 years in November. They had two boys, David, and Paul. Peggy raised the boys, did the bookwork for taxes for the farm and the seed business and was also a homemaker. Later she was a teacher's aide at Jefferson School when the boys were attending school there. In 1980 they moved to the family farm and Peggy started feeding the many calves on the farm. Unfortunately, Peggy would pass during her favorite time of year when the leaves were changing, and the crops were ready to be harvested.
Peggy loved to travel, and she and Milton visited many destinations over the years. She enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bold and Beautiful, The News, Andy Griffin and Everyone Loves Raymond. She enjoyed rides around the neighborhood and driving to town with her dog Chico, reading the newspaper, her morning coffee, going out to eat, trips to the casino and getting together with the neighborhood ladies for coffee. She also enjoyed helping to raise the neighborhood kids.
She was a 4-H Leader for the Meadowlarks Club, a member of the Red Hat Society, the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal order of Eagles Auxiliary and taught Sunday school at First English Lutheran Church for many years. Her greatest achievement was being a good wife and a great mom.
She is survived by her sons, David (Katie) Olson and Paul (Sharon) Olson, both of Faribault, by her grandson, Jesse Steinberg; by her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry (Diane) Olson of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Milton on December 19, 2020 and by her siblings,
Gene, Mary, Jack and Bill.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First English Lutheran Church in Faribault with Rev. Janet White officiating. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. For those attending the service masks will be required at church.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday for one hour prior to services. For those attending the visitation masks are encouraged to be worn.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.