FARIBAULT, MN — William G. Bellingham, 94 of Preston, Minnesota, passed away on February 8, 2022 at the senior care facility in Mabel, Minnesota.

Bill is survived by his children, Nancy (Brian) Houdek of Ankeny, Iowa; John (Debbie) Bellingham of Faribault, Minnesota; and Donald Bellingham of Preston, Minnesota.

Funeral services and burial will be held later this spring. Arrangements are being made with Lindstrom Funeral Home in Harmony, MN, please see their website for complete details.

