FARIBAULT — Daniel B. Tersteeg, age 94, of Faribault died on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
Private services with Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault will be held. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Daniel B., the son of Bernard and Myrtle (Monson) Tersteeg was born on July 9, 1927, in Olivia and attended school in Olivia. Dan enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1945 and served until 1949 and was later recalled for the Korean Conflict from 1950 - 1951. Dan joined the Olivia Police Department in 1954 and the Minnesota Highway Patrol in 1955 and retired in 1980. He married Marilyn Fischer on December 28, 1954, and they were parents of one son, Joel Daniel Tersteeg in 1964. In 1975 Dan became involved in raising and showing rabbits. He operated a rabbit and small animal business for many years. He judged many 4-H rabbits at county fairs in southern Minnesota.
Dan is survived by two siblings, Andrew "Andy" Tersteeg and Annette "Ann" Baker; sister in law, Marlys Anderson; nieces; nephews; special friend, Melva Ochs; caregivers, Alice Rewitzer and Kathy Kalow; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; and one son, Joel Daniel Tersteeg on May 7, 1991; three siblings, Joan Honzay, Donald and James Tersteeg.
