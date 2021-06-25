Ellen Jeanette Kelsey

FARIBAULT — Ellen J. Kelsey, age 89, of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a brief stay at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Ellen was born on September 28, 1931 in Kenyon, MN to Olaus and Inger (Anfinson) Jensen. She graduated from Zumbrota High School with the Class of 1949. On July 25,1950 she married the love of her life Thomas Kelsey at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault. Ellen retired in 1993 from District One Hospital after working many years in the Central Supply Room. As a very proud & supportive grandparent she was a devoted fan attending every sporting event, concert, play or parade they participated in. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, sewing, scrapbooking, casino trips, and music. As a proud Charter Member she was instrumental in creating the Ladies Auxiliary at the Faribault Moose Lodge No. 2098. She will be remembered for her soft spoken caring nature, and patience.
Ellen is survived by her daughters, Sue (Gale) Cook, Deb McDonald, Cherlyn (Duane) Ludwig,11 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister Mary Ann Troseth; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; daughter, Mary Neegaard; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault with Pastor Janet White officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:30am-11am at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
