Thomas Voge

NERSTRAND — Thomas A. Voge, age 78, of Nerstrand, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Nerstrand with Pastor Tim Bowman officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, at a later date.
Visitation will be held at church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Thomas A., the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Ring) Voge, was born on April 2, 1943, in Faribault, Minnesota. Upon graduation from Faribault Senior High School in 1961, he joined the United States Navy where he participated in the Cuban Missile Blockade, as well as served off of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in June of 1965. He married Betty (Skip) Cross on January 29, 1966. He worked as a machinist for most of his career. Tom enjoyed riding his horse, Duke, camping and cruising around Nerstrand in his golf cart.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Skip; two sons, Todd (and Jayne) and Bear (and Brenda); two grandchildren, Bryce (and Megan) and Bri (and Garrett) Garvey and his sister, Janet Demoss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles, and other family members.
