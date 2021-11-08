FARIBAULT — Kay M. Smith, age 72 of Faribault, MN, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Pleasant Manor Nursing Home following an extended illness, surrounded by her family.
Kay Marie, the daughter of George and Elenore (Copeland) Bice was born on March 12, 1949, in Faribault and was one of twelve children spending most of their childhood in Shieldsville attending country school and graduating from Faribault High School with the class of 1967. Kay married Ronald Zeise and together they had three daughters, Brenda, Christine and Tanya. They later divorced. Kay married Michael Smith on July 24, 1982, they divorced several years later. In 1986 Kay earned her associates degree and became an LPN. She worked for different nursing homes in Faribault and also the Faribault Regional Center. She also did housekeeping for many families.
Kay loved to sew, bake and cook. She was known for her wonderful roast beef and enjoyed baking with her grandkids. She made several quilts for family members and knitted doilies, sweaters, mittens and scarfs. Kay loved to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoyed having them all together at one time. She enjoyed outings to Walmart, thrift stores, garage sales, Perkins breakfast and Broaster chicken. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault for many years.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Brenda Chavie and her children, Briana, Mollie, Nicholas and Ryan, Chris (Duane) Ozmun and stepdaughters, Ashley and Courtney and fur baby, Tank and Tanya (Michael) Gordon and their children, Trevor and Hannah and great grandson, Dexter; by her brothers, Lloyd, Walter, Arthur, Gerald and David Bice; by her sisters, Carol Jacobson, Loretta Bice, Delores Pansier and Kathryn Bice.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ardena and brother, Raymond.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault, with Rev. Paul Rieger, Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, officiating. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.