Louis Paul Lou Rolf

FARIBAULT — Louis Paul Rolf, age 91, of Faribault died on Monday, March 22, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating. Interment and military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans Association at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Louis (Lou) was called home on March 22, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born to Louis William and Christine Emilie (Herwig) Rolf on April 3, 1929 in rural Gaylord MN. He graduated from Gaylord High School and attended Augsburg College from 1946 until 1948. In June of 1948, Lou entered Navy flight training and graduated in February of 1950. He then was posted to Fighter Squadron 21, based ashore at Oceana, VA and aboard the USS Roosevelt (FDR) and the USS Midway on the waters of the Caribbean, Atlantic and the Mediterranean. Lou was released from active duty in June of 1952 and flew in the Ready Reserve until 1960.
He returned to Augsburg and graduated in 1954. Lou then was employed by the FAA in communications and air traffic control. He was united in marriage to fellow Augsburg graduate, Arlene Reinertson in August of 1957. They were blessed to be given three children, William, Karen and Steven. He served on various boards and committees in Lutheran congregations in Richfield, Bloomington and Faribault.
Lou is survived by Arlene, his wife of 63 years; children, William Rolf, Karen Smith, Steven Rolf (wife Jacky); grandchildren, Nicholas Smith, Nathan Smith (wife Ana), Kasey Smith, Kata Rolf, Noah Rolf, Conrad Rolf, Nels Rolf, Christina Rolf, Hannas Rolf; and great grandchildren, Theodore and Eloisa Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Rolf and Eugene Rolf; sister, Naomi Peterson; brother-in-law, Arthur Peterson; and sister-in-law, Ruth (Schmidt) Rolf.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.