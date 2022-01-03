FARIBAULT — Steven H. "Blacky" Blackstad, age 71 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN following a brave battle with cancer caused by Agent Orange exposure during his two tours in the Vietnam War.
Steven Hilmer, the son of Ray and Melva (Wendland) Blackstad was born on February 10, 1950 in New Ulm, MN. He attended New Ulm High School and graduated with the class of 1968 and was immediately drafted to serve in the U.S. Army. He was awarded a Purple Heart on July 2, 1969 and honorably discharged in 1972 after serving two tours in Vietnam. On July 17, 1982 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Wall in Owatonna, MN. Steve attended South Central Technical College in Albert Lea, graduating in 1984 with his boiler maintenance degree. Steve worked at various businesses in the area and retired in 2013. Steve prided himself as a friend of Bill W. for 35 years. He captivated and touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with.
A lover of classic cars, Harley's and an avid gardener who grew sunflowers that rivaled his personality; Steve was and will always be a fixture in everyone's memory that he came across. He could always put a smile on anyone's face with one of his many stories. Steve was one of a kind and will be truly missed by every person he met. To say he had a wide variety of interests would be an understatement - he was a man who treasured the outdoors as much as an American Silver Eagle coin. His family was his most prized accomplishment. He loved to take his kids and grandkids shooting at the gun range and archery. Steve treasured his loved ones and told them he would leave clues for the family to look for him even after he was gone.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Wall) Blackstad of Faribault; by three children, Brandon (fiancé Jane) Wall of San Francisco, CA, James (Karen) Blackstad and Missie (Brandon) Boone, all of Faribault; by his grandchildren, Ashton (Caroline), Collin, Gage, Alea, Theo, Trenton, Maycee, Aubrie, Bella, Maddox, Logan; great grandchild Xavier; and special friends of grandchildren that Blacky embraced as grandchildren, Ari "Airy", Hannah, Ella, Hallie, and Divinity. Close friends Pam and Al Deml that Steve treasured as family; Steve's siblings, Kathy Pettersen of New Ulm, Cindy (Steve) Straussberg of Kenosha, WI, Krissy (Randy) Zimmer of Milaca, MN, Tammy (Darryl) Harris of Fairmont, Patty (Brian) Kelm of Sauk Rapids, MN, Dave (Liz) Blackstad of New Ulm, John (Amy) Blackstad of Austin, MN; Steve's In-laws, Lora Wendler of Comfrey, MN, Barb (Curt) Johnson of Dallas Center, IA, Jerry Wall of New Ulm, Nancy (Jim) Sartor of Faribault, Danny (Terri) Wall of Wanda, MN; Aunt and Uncle, Bobby(Jenny) Wendland, Aunt Ruthie Schultz, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchild Baby Boone, father and mother-in-law, Walter and Bertha Wall, brother-in-law, Dwight Pettersen and four sister-in-laws, Lucy Johnson, Dorothy Schwartz, Diane Bussert and Evonne Klages.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault with Pastor Garry Rosenau officiating. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Steve's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
Steve's wishes were that anyone attending the funeral wear casual clothes and preferably T-shirts/sweatshirts and jeans.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.