Donna Marie Lefteau

FARIBAULT — Donna was born July 5th, 1929, to Florenz & Mary Lefteau in Chatfield, MN. She was the fourth child of seven children. She had two brothers, James & Donald & four sisters, Darleen, Deloris, Dorothy & Betty.
Donna was born with Rickets; she didn't walk until she was three. She said that she made up for it later in life - she loved to be on the go.
The Lefteau family moved a lot when she was growing up, in fact Donna went to 18 different schools. She loved school though and got along well with all the moves.
She tried to do everything when she was a kid - twirled baton, played drums, sang in the choir and roller skating. She worked after school from age 14 & on.
During WWII the family moved to Tacoma, Washington where her folks worked in the shipyards. She got to go on three different aircraft carriers as a kid because of it. She enjoyed Washington and wanted to stay there but her family moved back to Minnesota.
Donna liked to read and study words - people would call her if they were stumped on a crossword puzzle. Her hobbies were sewing and crocheting. Her favorite thing to do in the world was rocking babies. Sheriff told her once he always saw her on the porch with a baby.
Donna spent her adult life in hospitality (which she loved) some of those were: The Lavender Inn, because of the elegance & beauty; The Evergreen Knoll for seven years; she managed the local Country Club, because of such appreciative members; house gourmet cook for Mrs. Pillsbury on Lake Minnetonka for the challenge of being able to do it; and her favorite was Mealey's Restaurant, because of her co-workers. She always cared about doing a good job and her employers knew and appreciated that quality. In retirement, she loved to watch people in the work field with the same thinking.
The most important thing in life Donna said, were her children. She had five sons and two daughters, Michael, Steve (Pam) and Raymond Graham, Susan LaMotte, Mark (Lori) Gustafson, Jane (Mark) Whillock and Kevin (Sandy) Gustafson. Her grandchildren, Mike, Melissa & Steven, Aaron, Brooke & Jake, Joshua & Christopher, Kendall & Tyler, and great grandchildren, Brooke & Gage, Genevieve & Michael, Kyrie, Adam, Easton & Caiden, Gavin & Jacoby, Bradley, Grady, Stella, Hattie & McKenzie, Arianna & Ella and Evan & Easton.
In the 80's The Plain Truth Magazine brought her closer to God than ever before. She was baptized in Burnsville, MN and knew the minute she came out of the water she received the Holy Spirit.
Donna's daughters would like to express how thankful they are to have had Heartland Hospice (Shannon & Hannah) for help in their mother's care & peaceful journey to Heaven. We are also thankful Mom had her wishes all planned out.
A celebration of Life will be held next summer. If you would like to attend e-mail whillock61@gmail.com with your contact information.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com to share a memory or write a note.