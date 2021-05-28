Kim Teresa Bultman

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Steele and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&