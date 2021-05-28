EUFAULA, OKLAHOMA — Kim Teresa Bultman, 63, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
Kim was born on March 12, 1958, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Eugene Alan and Adeline Marie (Maleck) Snyder. She married Russ Bultman on Nov. 11, 2000, in Faribault. They were happily married for twenty years.
Kim was a pianist and a choir accompanist.
Survivors include: her husband, Russ Bultman, of the home; son, Thomas Lantz, of Grand Meadow, MN; and daughter, Pamela Sherman, of Manchester, NH. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Adeline Snyder; one brother, John Snyder; and sister, Lori Snyder.
Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hbmfuneralhome.com.
To all of you I left behind I pray that each of you have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior!!! This is the most precious treasure you will ever have! He will lead you through this life and all the way to the gates of Heaven. I will love to greet every one of you there!!! Praise be to God for His endless love!!!