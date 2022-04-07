Dolores Edna Amborn

FARIBAULT — Dolores Edna Amborn, age 90, passed away in her home in Faribault surrounded by her family on March 10, 2022.

Dolores is survived by her foster family of 45 years Diane, Don, Brian and Heather Ites.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 23, at 2:00 pm at the Hope United Methodist Church in Faribault.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Rice County Day Activity Center.

Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and guestbook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments