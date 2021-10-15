Joan Harriet Joie Wicklund

FARIBAULT — Joan Harriet Wicklund, age 85, of Faribault, died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.
Memorial services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday October 23, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., with Kira Anderson, seminarian, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Joan Harriet, the daughter of Ole and Agnes (Fugleberg) Johnson, was born November 11, 1935 in Roseau, MN. She graduated from Roseau High School, St. Cloud State Teachers College and Mankato State University. She worked in special education for Faribault Public Schools for 25 years. On June 8, 1958, Joie was united in marriage to Kenneth Wicklund at Moe Lutheran Church, Roseau.
Joie had a passion for children, teaching and lifelong learning. She was especially involved in helping those in need through her work in special education, mentoring immigrant teenagers, and assisting immigrant families in the community. She also loved her family dearly and was an active grandmother, hosting the grandchildren often for sleepovers and fun-filled activities. Joie was very social and had an interest in people from all backgrounds. She loved to meet people from all over the country on her travels and was never afraid to strike up a conversation with others.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth of Faribault; children, Scott (and Linda) Wicklund of Golden Valley, Suzanne (and Rick) Gonzalez of Grapevine, TX, Cindy (and Mike) Nielsen of Minnetonka, and Michelle (and Joel) Prest of Crystal; seven grandchildren, Andy Wicklund, Erik Wicklund, Connor Gonzalez, Liza Gonzalez, Ethan Nielsen, Kate Nielsen and Eli Prest; sister, Mayonne (and Curt) Hukee of Badger; other relatives and friends.
Joie was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Agnes Johnson, and sisters, Irene Sather and Orpha Woitas.
