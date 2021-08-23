FARIBAULT — Judith Ann Caron, age 81, of Faribault, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, with her four daughters by her side in the loving care of the New Perspective Senior Living Staff.
Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Sister Kathleen Hayes will officiate. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and for one half hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Judith Ann, the daughter of William D. "Bing" and Lorraine (Beaupre) Miller was born on May 9, 1940, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1958 and received her LPN nursing license in Faribault. She was a dedicated nurse for over 30 years at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Judy. She loved music/concerts, reading, bird watching and chocolate.
Judy is survived by four daughters, Lorrie (and Tom) Beyl of St. Croix Falls, WI, Traci Zeman of Hager City, WI, Janie (and Tad) Rappe of Faribault and Pamela (and Troy) Ives of Elk River; one sister, Joan Miller of Faribault; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren
Judith was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John "Jack" Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.