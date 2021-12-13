FARIBAULT — Kenneth L. Shaske, age 91, of Faribault, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Ivy Hill Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Nerstrand United Methodist Church, Nerstrand, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jef Olson officiating. Interment will be at Nerstrand Evangelical Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the services on Thursday.
Arrangements are being complete by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Kenneth L., the son of Frank and Margaret (Woods) Shaske, was born on November 8, 1930, in Faribault. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1948. He married Arlene Bosshart on February 1, 1951, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township, Rice County. Ken farmed in the Richland and Wheeling Township area and later owned and operated Shaske Furniture in Faribault for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; six children, Gary (Irene) Shaske of Northfield, Bev (Terry) Riley of Lino Lakes, Diane (Tim) Bouldin of Faribault, Pam Shaske of Faribault, Mary Tyson of Farmington and Peggy (Scott) Cagle of Faribault; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Wilker of Owatonna and Janice Hatfield of Sleepy Eye; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Luverne Shaske; three brothers, Frank, Daniel and Lowell Shaske; and a granddaughter, Sarah Riley.
