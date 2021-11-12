Milbert W. Milt Ketterling

WARSAW — Milbert "Milt" Ketterling, age 83, of Warsaw, MN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his home following an extended illness.
Milbert Wilmer, the son of Adam and Hilda (Ketterling) Ketterling, was born on November 22, 1937 in Wishek, North Dakota. Milt was baptized at Wishek Evangelical Church and confirmed at the EUB church in Marion, ND. He attended school in Grand Rapids and LaMoure schools and graduated with the Class of 1956. Milt was very active in 4-H and won 1st place in the Little International Holstein show in 1958 as well as being named Champion at the North Dakota winter show in the crop judging event. He attended North Dakota State University and graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1966. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jane Lawrence, on April 24, 1965 in Jamestown, ND.
Milt worked for Allied Chemical Corp., Farm Systems, and various other jobs before starting his own lawncare business, Milt's Lawn Service. He was a proud member of the Professional Lawn Care Association of America (PLCAA), the Morristown American Legion Post 149, Coin Club in Owatonna, and the Congregational Church of Faribault UCC. While he wasn't working, Milt enjoyed woodworking, reading, coin collecting, attending auctions, sudoku puzzles, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels, making homemade watermelon pickles and ice cream, and spending time with his friends and family.
Milt is survived by his wife, Jane Ketterling; children, Michael (Dawn) Ketterling and Annette (Theodore) Pauls; grandchildren, Peyton Ketterling, Jaxon Ketterling, Myre Pauls and Breann Pauls; sibling-in-laws, June Nagel, Mary Lawrence, William (Lynn) Lawrence, George Lawrence, and Carol Lawrence; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother in infancy, Herman; niece, Denise Lawrence; nephew, Michael Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Donald Lawrence and Merle Nagel; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lawrence and Sharon Lawrence; parents-in-law, Donald and Bernice Lawrence.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Congregational Church of Faribault UCC with Pastor Susan Lester officiating. Military honors will follow and be conducted by the Morristown Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
