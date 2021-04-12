FARIBAULT — Brenda Kay Eul, age 62 of Faribault, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, St. Mary's Campus.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Once married to Steve, Brenda transformed from a city girl to a deer hunting, walleye/bass fishing aficionado, once showing Steve up by catching a 6 lb. 6 oz largemouth bass.
Brenda was a job coach with KCQ for many years. After KCQ Brenda landed her favorite job as Head Cook at Nerstrand Charter School. A highlight Brenda always cherished was being recognized by students while out in public and being hailed by the outgoing students with an enthusiastic "Hello Mrs. Eul!" and even the smile and small wave from the shy ones.
While Brenda would not admit it publicly, she also cherished family get togethers at holidays. With 14 family members showing up there was always enough food for 30.
Brenda will be remembered by her husband, children, grandchildren and family as one that accepted and showered all with unconditional love.
She is survived by her husband, Steven of Faribault; children, Kelly Armstrong of Faribault, Debra Eul (Samuel Schuweiler) of Austin and Stefanie Eul (Andrew Byers) of Faribault; six grandchildren, Owen, Kaylyn, Dominik, Charlotte, Aria and Frankie; brother, Wade (Melanie) Armstrong of Northfield; nieces, Cecily Armstrong of Burnsville and Alexandra Armstrong of Northfield; great niece, Willow Dullea of Burnsville and beloved dog, Buck.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arden and Myra Armstrong.
Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or the Faribault Food Shelf.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.