Clara Marie Voegele

FARIBAULT — Clara M. Voegele, age 66, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021at her home following an extended illness.
Clara Marie, the daughter of Richard and Loura (Tuenge) Perry, was born on March 17, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. Clara grew up all over the United States with her father's Navy Career but California was her favorite place. She met the love of her life Ronald Voegele at the Turkey Plant in Faribault and they eloped on May 7, 1977 to Minnehaha, SD. Clara worked for various food establishments. While she wasn't working, Clara enjoyed going to Walmart, bird watching, reading "dirty books", taking pictures of sunsets, and watching the Vikings. Clara had a deep love for cats, cows, and puzzles. She spent many years caring for her mother, Loura, in her home.
Clara is survived by her sons, Richard (Renee) Voegele and Jason (Andrea) Voegele; grandchildren, Kristen, Anthony, Jasmine, Carmen "Ash", Kai, Landon, and Thomas; brothers, Kevin (Kimberly) Perry and Alan (Heidi) Perry; sister, Holly (Ronald) Blumke; honorary daughter, Brittney Bosquez; honorary grandchildren, Logan, Aspyn, and Jocelyn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother in infancy; and honorary grandson, Carson.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Sister Kathleen Hayes officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Clara's obituary page.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.