FARIBAULT — Earl R. Lockwood, age 94, of Faribault, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Earl Robert, the son of Earl and Louise (Borchert) Lockwood, was born February 4, 1928, in Dundas. He graduated from Faribault High School and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He eventually met and married the love of his life, Betty Krueger on June 13, 1953, in Faribault. Earl's lifelong career was as an electrician until he retired in 1990. He was also a member of the IBEW 343 and American Legion Post 43, Faribault.
Earl was a very dedicated, devoted, and supportive husband, father, and Grandpa. He had many hobbies and interests, where you could find him in the garden, around a card table, in his workshop, or simply spending quality time with kids and grandkids. A favorite passion was also hunting and fishing. He enjoyed this with his longtime friends and eventually created his own family traditions and memories with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Sports was also a favorite pastime for Earl. If he wasn't playing church softball, he was enjoying golf, cheering on his kids and grandkids at their sporting events, or watching his favorite MN team. His legacy will be carried on for many generations to come.
Earl is survived by his loving wife Betty of 68 years; children, Debbie (and Marvin) Mensen, Jayne Harris, Brad (and Lori) Lockwood, Lori (and Ray) Webb and Lisa Sloan; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several step grandchildren; sisters, Betty Healy and JoAnne (and Curtis) Glor; Brother-in-Law Norm Svien as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise; his brother Raymond; sisters, Ruth Langevin, Rhoda Mador, Alice Glor and Dorothy Svien; Son-in-Law Tim Harris.
Memorial visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am with the Reverend Paul Rieger, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.