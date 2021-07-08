FARIBAULT — Lee H. Albers, age 51 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Private interment will be held at the Rolling Green Cemetery in Northfield, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and complete obituary visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.