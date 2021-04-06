Ryan Dale Anderson

ST. CLOUD — Ryan Anderson, age 39, died Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Minneapolis as a result of cardiac complications.
Private services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. The Reverend Tony Crombie will officiate. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Ryan Dale, the son of Alan Anderson and Jane Hamilton-Cross was born on June 29, 1981 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. At an early age he moved with his family to Faribault. His brothers have many fond memories of playing outside with Ryan and their friends. Ryan had a passion for camping and was proud to become an Eagle Scout in 1999. He graduated from Faribault High School in 2000. After graduating, Ryan enrolled in Vo-Tech school in Rochester. He was a wonderful jewelry salesman. Ryan was an avid sports fan, especially of the Minnesota Twins. He regularly attended Twins Fest, enjoyed collecting Twins and other sports memorabilia. His family will always remember his beautiful smile. No matter what, Ryan always loved his children most of all.
Survivors include his parents, Jane (and Steve) Hamilton-Cross of Faribault and Alan (and Jenny) Anderson of Bloomington; daughter, Avery Anderson of Marshall; son, Keagen Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD; brothers, Jacob (and Dawn) Anderson of Morristown and Adam Anderson of Northfield; sister, Brianna Anderson of Mendota Heights; grandparents, Dale and Mary Hamilton of Faribault and Lois Anderson of Faribault; nephews, William and Gideon Anderson; the mother's of his children, Bobbie Willer and Ruthie Haag; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alton Anderson and niece, Grace Elizabeth Anderson.
