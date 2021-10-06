FARIBAULT — Nancy D. Finnegan, age 66, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the District One Hospital in Faribault.
Nancy Denise was born on November 28, 1954, in Faribault, MN, to George and Gladys (Vold) Gale. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1973. Nancy was united in marriage to Randy Finnegan on August 23, 1975, in Faribault. She worked in food service at the State Academy for the Deaf for 36 years. Nancy and Randy enjoyed 11 years of retirement together spending many moments together at their cabin up north. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family. Nancy was wise, smart, and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Finnegan of Faribault; sons, Brandon Finnegan, and Dustin Finnegan, both of Faribault; grandchildren, Isaac, Timothy, and Hannah; her mother, Gladys Gale of Faribault; sister, Cheryl (Keith) Radel of Faribault; mother-in-law, Belva Finnegan of Faribault; sister-in-law, Shannon (Randy) Edel of Faribault; brother-in-law, Pat Finnegan of Elysian, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George; father-in-law, James Finnegan; and sister-in-law, Pam Graham.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 - 10-:30 a.m.
