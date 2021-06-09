SKOKIE, ILLINOIS — After 102 plus trips around the sun, Clayton S. Condon, the last surviving member of the Faribault High School Class of 1939, passed away at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL, on April 2, 2021, of natural causes.
Clayton's memorial service was held at Haben Funeral Home, Skokie, IL, April 23, attended by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The funeral , with full WWII military honors, was held at St. Peter's Parish, Skokie IL, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Per Clayton's wishes, his cremains will be interred with his parents at Calvary Cemetery, Northfield MN, June 17, 11 a.m. with a graveside service.
Clayton was born in Bridgewater Township on Aug. 2, 1918 to Richard and Anna, nee Gangloff. Survivors include three children, Richard, Dennis Henry, and Darreth Swenson, from his first marriage to Marcella, nee Kitzman (deceased); and one child, Kevin , from his second marriage to Arlyn, nee Myers (deceased): 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He was the oldest and last of five siblings: Priscilla Kern, Sarah Henry, Elizabeth Akemann, and Calvin Condon.
He led a long and full life, honored for his contributions to youth hockey and baseball in Skokie and Chicago, and also honored for his military service to the United States at a Chicago Cubs baseball game, and a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game. He was a member of "The Greatest Generation", to which he responded, "I don't know what was so great about it". Rest in peace, Dad.