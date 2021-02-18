FARIBAULT — Marilyn M. Borchert, age 85 of Faribault, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 17, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault. Memorial visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Marilyn was born in Faribault on April 20, 1935 to Walter and Marian (Wickett) Borchert. She graduated from Macalester College, St. Paul in 1958 and worked as a legal secretary for IDS for 13 years. She married Clyde Hatcher in 1973 and they later divorced. In 1986, Marilyn moved back to Faribault and again worked as a legal secretary for the county attorney, retiring in 1999. She then created needlepoint to sell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John. She is survived by niece and nephew, Amy and Jay Borchert.
