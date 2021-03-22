FARIBAULT — Joshua Allen Phalouka, age 30, died on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of St. Albert the Great, Minneapolis on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
He was born on June 23, 1990 in La Jolla, CA. He loved to fish.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Tania Phalouka of Faribault; four siblings, Joseph (and Diana) Slivensky of Fargo, ND, Jessica Phalouka of Faribault, Justin Phalouka of Athens, AL, Jennah Phalouka of Faribault; two nephews, Joseph Phalouka and Talian Seibert; cousins, Michael, Mitchel, Mickey, Matthew Duskin and Chad McNeill; grandfather, Harry Duskin; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, JoAnn Duskin; cousin, Max Duskin; and two aunts, Tammy Madrid and Terri Ann Duskin.
