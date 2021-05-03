Marlene E Graves

FARIBAULT — Marlene Graves, age 86, of Faribault died on April 30, 2021 at St. Gertrude's, Shakopee.
Funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Matthew Lane, pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, Faribault officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Marlene E., daughter of Herbert and Adeline (Schultz) Borchert was born on September 13, 1933 in Morristown. She married Donald G. Graves on May 30, 1953 and he preceded in death on November 12, 2018. Marlene was formerly employed by the Ochs Brothers Department Store and Farmer Seed both of Faribault, the U. S. Census Bureau, G & G Machine of Faribault with her husband and as a nurse at Three Links Care Center, Northfield. Marlene enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, playing cards, cooking, entertaining and spending time up north.
She is survived by three children, Jeffrey D. Graves (and Katherine Murray) of Palisade, John (and Kris) Graves of Faribault and Michael Graves of Big Lake, AK; three grandchildren, Dustin Graves, Amanda (and Don Jr.) Jensen, and Mackenzie Graves; three great grandchildren, Wyatt, Derek and Evelynne Jensen; two siblings, Glenn (and Bonnie) Borchert of Morristown and Mary (and Frank) Shemonek of Waseca; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; one daughter-in-law Lynne Graves and one sister, Joyce Good.
