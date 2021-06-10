FARIBAULT — Virginia F. Rosenau, age 91, of Faribault, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her home.
Virginia (Ginny) Frances, the daughter of Donald and Lillian (Dutcher) Knapp, was born on January 20, 1930, in Faribault. Virginia attended grade and middle school in Riverside, California but returned to Faribault with her family and graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Rosenau on June 21, 1952. Virginia worked for Nutting Truck & Caster Company until they moved out of town. She retired from the Faribault Correctional Facility. She loved cooking for family and spending time in her garden with her flowers. Her passion was singing, starting early on with Sweet Adeline's, then joined the Divine Mercy choir in 1965 and later the Funeral Choir.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Deb Gutzmann; son, Mark Rosenau; grandchildren, Abbey (Paul) Samargia; B.J. (Kristin) Rossow; Andy (Celestia) Rosenau; great grandchildren, Camilla and Quinn Rossow and Sydney and Aurora Rosenau; sisters, Donna Harger, Margaret Beaupre, Sandra (Bert) Kline; brothers; Jerry (Mary Jean) Knapp, David (Julie) Knapp and Francis Knapp; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; her parents; son-in-law, Dr. Bruce Gutzmann; and siblings, Jeannine Bauer, Richard Knapp, James Knapp. and Patricia Spitzack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault with Father Tim Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
