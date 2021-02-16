MAPLE GROVE — Lois L. Bodin (nee Havlik) died Monday, February 15, 2021.
Lois was born November 13, 1921 to Joseph and Josephine Havlik in Appleton MN. She married Neal Allen Bodin on June 14, 1947. Lois was known for her fantastic Christmas celebrations, great cooking and excellent gardens.
Lois will be missed by her children, Larry of Silvis, IL, Roger (and Jan) of Sanford, FL, Jan (and Deb Braun) of Fridley, MN and Bruce (and Sara) of Mankato, MN; six grandchildren as well as great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal and daughter-in-law, Bonnie.
Private services will be held.
Memorials are preferred to donor's choice.
