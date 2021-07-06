FARIBAULT — Barbara Ann (Langer) Mulcahy, age 89, of Faribault, Minnesota, passed away Friday July 2, 2021, at "The Emeralds at Faribault".
Barbara was born on July 8, 1931, in Faribault, the daughter of John F. and Helen R. (Meyer) Langer. On June 23, 1955, Barbara married Dr. James Ronald (Ron) Mulcahy, and later became the mother of 12 children, and grandmother to 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Barbara and Ron were high school sweethearts and were the Bethlehem Academy 1947 Homecoming King and Queen. Barbara graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School in 1949. After her marriage to Ron, who at the time was a U.S. Army Lieutenant, they lived in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas; and Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska; before they returned to Faribault in 1958.
Barbara was an active traveler. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and their growing family, including many golfing vacations, extensively in the U.S. After Ron passed away in 1990, Barbara continued her travels throughout the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Caribbean, and Canada, while spending her summers each year with family in Alaska.
God endowed Barbara with talents in music, art, and design. She designed and fabricated the banners for the Immaculate Conception Church for 30 years. Barbara also owned and operated a business for a decade designing and preparing floral decorations for weddings and receptions. With her wonderful ability for design, she planned home remodeling and construction projects for several of her children. Barbara was very generous and loving, and over the years hosted enumerable family events.
Barbara was active in many organizations. She was a charter member at the Faribault Art Center, Daughters of Isabella Choir, and Sweet Adaline's. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Church Rosary Society, Immaculate Conception Church Choir, Faribault Junior Chamber of Commerce, Keller Club, St. Laurence Church Sodality, Daughters of Isabella St. Lawrence Church, Fort Richardson Alaska Organist and Church Choir, and Organist at St. Lawrence and Immaculate Conception Churches.
Barbara is survived by 10 children: Laura A. Mulcahy, Anchorage, Alaska; Thomas P. Mulcahy, Anchorage; Dr. Kathryn A. Hopwood, Wichita, Kansas; Timothy J. (and Kerrie) Mulcahy, Faribault; Susan A. Mulcahy, Scottsdale, Arizona; Mark J. (and Lynn) Mulcahy, Faribault; Sheila A. (and Jim) Craig, Healy, Alaska; Mary A. (and David) Skluzacek, Faribault; Lisa A. (and Joe) Trnka, Lonsdale, Minnesota; John M. (and Loubaba) Mulcahy, St. Paul, Minnesota; brother Richard (and June) Langer, Edina, Minnesota; sister-in-law MaryKay (and Bill) Bergevin, New Prague, Minnesota; many nephews and nieces; and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. J.R. Mulcahy, two sons Michael V. Mulcahy and James R. Mulcahy II, parents John and Helen Langer, brother Francis Langer, and sisters Marian Lockner, Loretta Williams, Lenore Pobanz, and Rose Paquette.
