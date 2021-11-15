FARIBAULT — Donald S. "Tiny" Sticha, age 91 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Emeralds of Faribault following an extended illness.
Donald Sylvester, the son of Charles and Josephine (Hruza) Sticha was born on November 25, 1929 at the family farm in Webster, MN. He attended New Prague High School and graduated with the class of 1947. After high school Don worked as a Grain Elevatorman and in 1950 began his service in U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. On October 30, 1954 he was united in marriage to Jean Seymour at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Faribault. Jean preceded him in death on October 26, 2005. Don worked for 18 years as the manager at the GTA in Madison Lake, MN and later worked 20 years in maintenance at Honeymead in Mankato, MN. Over the years Don and Jean lived in Madison Lake, Mankato, Burnsville and Faribault. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Volunteer Fire Department in Madison Lake. He was a volunteer money counter at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, coin collecting, travel, baseball especially the Twins and was a casino aficionado.
Don is survived by his children, Susan Sticha and her children, Alyssa and Kyle; Greg (& Julie) Sticha and their children, Matt and Melanie; Scot (& Kari) Sticha and their children, Jennifer and Jack; Tom (& Kathy) Sticha and their children, Paul, Ryan and Megan; by 16 great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jean, his son John, two brothers, Frank and Charles Sticha, by four sisters, Mary Skluzacek, Emma Kalina, Adeline Bisek and Elsie Smisek and by special friend Betty Velzke.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to services.
