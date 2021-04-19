Jody Marie Dodge

RED WING — Jody Marie (Sammon) Dodge, 55, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home early on April 14, after a courageous battle against breast cancer.
Jody was born on March 15, 1966, to Roger and Carol Sammon. She grew up in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High in 1984. On April 26, 1986, Jody married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Darryl Dodge. The two raised their two children Amanda and Marcus in Red Wing while they ran their business in River Falls. In 2019, the two sold their dream farm in the country to settle into retirement in River Falls. Jody was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer in May of 2020, and fought valiantly with grace and faithfulness, sharing her Lord, Savior, and Friend, Jesus with friends until the end.
Jody loved well and was always looking out for others. She spent years mentoring and having adventures with many youth through her years volunteering at First Covenant Church. She was always asking people questions and pointing them towards God. Lives were changed because of her impact and love for Jesus. She loved being outside and being on water. She loved going for walks with Darryl, being on the boat and her paddle board, and was in her happy place when she was enjoying God's creation. She loved her children and grandchildren and served them well. She was an awesome partner in crime (40 years) and wife (35 years) to Darryl. They built a beautiful life together and are eternally grateful for the time they did have.
Jody is survived in death by her husband, Darryl Dodge; daughter, Amanda (Mitch) Downing of Eau Claire; and son Marcus (Kassidy) Dodge of Hudson; parents, Roger and Carol Sammon of Red Wing; grandchildren, Barrett and Jett Downing, and baby girl Dodge; siblings, Cindi (Mike) Simonson of Red Wing, Brett (Jennie) Sammon of Hager City, Bart Sammon of Maple Grove, Jeff Sammon of Red Wing, and Joyce (Don) Sahli of Red Wing; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, who loved her dearly.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021 at First Covenant Church in Red Wing, with Pastor Jim Murphy officiating. The service will be live streamed at the following link, youtu.be/xKPXkrarUIA A walk through visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required at both events . In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the First Covenant Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Rise and shine, you good and faithful servant. We will always love you!