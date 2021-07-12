FARIBAULT — Debra K. Yessak, age 68 of Faribault, MN passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault following an extended illness.
Debra Kay, the daughter of Lyle and Louise (Rhoades) Mortland was born on February 26, 1953, in Ortonville, MN. Her family would move to Faribault, and she graduated with the class of 1971. On April 28, 1973, she was united in marriage to Robert Yessak at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Robert preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2008. Deb worked at different businesses over the years including, Carleton College, Ryt-Way, KGP Companies and with her husband at Bob's Telephone Communications. Deb loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Her dog Louie was also very special to her. She enjoyed working with leather, working in her yard, music, spending time outside in nature, Sunkist pop, fishing, reading, playing cards, and especially liked playing solitaire.
She is survived by her children, Jason (Anita) Yessak of Oelwein, IA and their children, Jordan, Marissa and Grayson Yessak and Michelle (John) Cordes of Waconia, MN and their children, Zoe, Kaia, Brylee and Paxton Cordes; by her sister, Dorothy Vangsness and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Donna Goetsch and Diane Dienst and four brothers, Don, Dwain, Doug, Dwight and Delbert Mortland.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Private family interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, Moments Hospice or plant a tree in memory of Deb.
